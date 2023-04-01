Sean Payton buys Denver-area home for $4.5 million

Sean Payton is looking to make Denver his home for the foreseeable future.

Payton recently locked up a home in the area for $4.5 million, according to a report from Sara B. Hansen of BusinessDen.com (via The Denver Post, subscription required).

Payton purchased a four-bedroom, six-bathroom house in the Belcaro neighborhood on March 6. The 6,000-square-foot home includes an oversized kitchen island, a fireplace in the primary suite and an elevator.

Payton apparently got a bit of a discount because the home was originally listed for $4.6 million.

Payton signed a five-year contract with the Broncos earlier this year, replacing Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired with two games remaining last season. Payton’s five-year deal is “in the neighborhood” of $18 million per season, according to Peter King of NBC Sports.

Even with a large contract, this was a big purchase for Payton. Fans in Denver will hope the Broncos return to their winning ways over the next five years with Payton. If they do, perhaps his tenure in Denver will go beyond five seasons.

