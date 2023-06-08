Sean Payton: Broncos have worked to make NFL gambling policy more clear
As recently mentioned, the NFL gambling policy was seemingly written by lawyers for lawyers. The document is not particularly easy for a non-lawyer to understand. At least one team has taken the information and tried to re-work it into something the players (and the rest of the organization) can better comprehend. That was the message [more]
Sean Payton: Broncos have worked to make NFL gambling policy more clear originally appeared on NBC Sports