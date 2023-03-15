Sean Payton’s Broncos to sign another former Saints player

It doesn’t seem to end. Yet another former New Orleans Saints standout is expected to join Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos — with fullback Michael Burton leaving the Kansas City Chiefs for a new deal with Denver, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Burton played for Payton in New Orleans during the 2019 and 2020 seasons before leaving for the Chiefs, and now they’re going to be reunited.

Payton’s Broncos recently signed former Saints practice squad wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey, which followed the hirings of multiple old Saints assistant coaches and staffers. Payton siphoned a lot of talent out of New Orleans once he returned from hiatus, but it remains to be seen how well all of these new parts will work together with embattled franchise quarterback Russell Wilson.

Saints fans will get their up-close look at Payton’s Broncos team when they visit the Caesars Superdome for a game in 2024.

