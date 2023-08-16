Sean Payton’s Broncos bring in their ninth former Saints player

Sheesh. If Sean Payton liked the players he had in New Orleans so much, he could have just stayed in town as the team’s head coach. Instead, his Denver Broncos have signed their ninth former Saints player — running back Dwayne Washington, as first reported by ESPN’s Field Yates.

Washington joins wide receivers Marquez Callaway and Lil’Jordan Humphrey, kicker Brett Maher, fullback Michael Burton, running back Tony Jones Jr., tight ends Adam Trautman and Chris Manhertz and defensive tackle Jordan Jackson on Denver’s roster. Offensive lineman Yasir Durant also signed with the Broncos this summer but was waived early in training camp due to an injury.

Good for Washington. He never had much of a role on offense in New Orleans, but he was consistently one of the Saints’ top players on special teams. A serious case of cluster migraines ended his 2022 season and the Saints chose to let him walk in free agency earlier this year. It’s good to see him getting an opportunity to continue his NFL career, and it helps that he’ll be doing so in a familiar system with a coach who knows him well.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire