Sean Payton: Broncos aren't looking to trade, but we pick up the phone if other teams call

If anyone wants to trade for a player on the Broncos' roster, the Broncos are willing to listen.

Broncos head coach Sean Payton was asked today about reports that the Broncos are willing to sell at the trade deadline. He answered that he and General Manager George Paton aren't the one initiating the conversations, but they are answering the phone.

"George and I talk every day, three, four times a day. We're not looking to do business with any of our players. That doesn't prevent teams from calling. We pick the phone up but that's where it's at," Payton said, via Mike Klis of 9 Sports in Denver.

At 1-4, the Broncos are one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL, and Payton may now think he has a bigger rebuild on his hands than he realized when he took the job. Trading some players now for future draft picks may be the best move for a team that has little hope of making the playoffs.