Sean Payton believes Saints would trade him for ‘mid or later 1st-round pick’

So, what’ll it take for the Carolina Panthers—or any other interested teams—to actually acquire Sean Payton from the New Orleans Saints? How about we see what the man himself thinks.

Well, that’s precisely what Colin Cowherd did on Monday, asking the 59-year-old what he believes the trade compensation for his services would be. And if you want Payton as your next head coach, that price might not be as high as you’d think.

“I think each team would be a little different,” Payton said on The Herd with Colin Cowherd. “[Saints general manager] Mickey Loomis and I have already talked about it. I think, ultimately, the compensation for the Saints would be a mid or later first-round pick.”

Being that Payton remains under contract with New Orleans through the 2024 campaign, a team hoping to hire him must send something back the Saints’ way in exchange. So, in addition to what’ll assuredly be a very rich payday for the former Super Bowl champion coach, his suitors will have to be willing to pony up with some of that draft capital.

The Panthers have at least expressed interest in such a move, as they were granted permission to speak with Payton yesterday. He also told Cowherd that he’ll meet with owner David Tepper in Carolina later this week.

New Orleans has also received interview requests on Payton from the Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Houston Texans.

