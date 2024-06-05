Sean Payton believes Courtland Sutton will show up for mandatory minicamp

Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton has been boycotting offseason workouts. Coach Sean Payton expects that to end when mandatory minicamp rolls around.

“Yes, I think he’ll be here for minicamp," Payton told reporters on Tuesday. "I mean, it’s mandatory. When I’ve been asked about Courtland —and I’m going to say this — I just know his work ethic. I know the player. There’s a list of things that race through your mind this time in the offseason as a head coach. And respectfully when I say this to him, because he and I have talked, I think that will work itself out. I think he’ll be here, yes, but I don’t know that for sure.”

Sutton could skip the mandatory minicamp. He'd be fined roughly $100,000 for missing all three days.

Is Sutton's absence due to his contract?

"Well it’s not that he doesn’t like our new uniforms,” Payton said with a laugh.

Sutton has a salary of $14 million this year. He's under contract through 2025.