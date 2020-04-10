Sean Payton becomes the latest member of NFC South to dunk all over Falcons

It may be the offseason, but NFL drama never sleeps. The Atlanta Falcons have taken a lot of guff for their new uniforms, the worst of which came from the division-rival Carolina Panthers. On Thursday, a member of the New Orleans Saints handed the Falcons another L.

That would be head coach Sean Payton, who used quarantine to mercilessly dunk on one angry Falcons fan. It all started innocently, as Payton responded to a tweet about the Falcons’ new uniforms by calling them “impressive.”

That set off one Falcons fan who decided to try and troll Payton. It did not end well for that fan.

Houston we have a problem. — Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) April 9, 2020

If you’re wondering why Payton’s formatting is off in that tweet, take a closer look. How does Payton begin each line? Does that, perhaps, hint at one of the most painful moments in Falcons’ history?

Payton, of course, is talking about the Falcons’ 28-3 lead against the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. Despite holding a 25-point lead in the third quarter, the Falcons lost that game. It was a crushing loss for the team and its fans.

With that, the only team in the division that hasn’t ripped the Falcons lately would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. We’d like to think they had a tremendous zinger to unleash on Atlanta, but got distracted after signing the greatest quarterback of all time.

