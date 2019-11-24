Sean Payton after beating Panthers: “Wasn’t New York’s best game”

After beating the Panthers on a last-second field goal, you might have thought Sean Payton would take the high road and let previous slights slide.

You would be mistaken.

The Saints coach made sure to get his digs in, after the Panthers had a chance to go ahead late thanks to a pass interference call on review. But a missed field goal by Panthers kicker Joey Slye opened the door for his team to march downfield for the win, and for Payton to sharpen his material.

“It wasn’t our best game, it wasn’t their best game, and quite honestly it wasn’t New York’s best game,” Payton said, via Katherine Terrell of TheAthletic.com.

The Panthers challenged a pass interference on a third-and-goal from the 5-yard line, alleging that Jarius Wright was held up as he crossed the middle of the field. Considering the dismal record of challenges of uncalled pass interference penalties, it seemed like a waste of a timeout by Ron Rivera.

But after review, officials called Saints rookie Chauncey Garnder-Johnson for PI.

After the Saints were jammed out of a trip to the Super Bowl last year, and after Payton offered more suggestions last week on how the league could improve the process, it had to gall him. He challenged one early in the game and lost, seemingly just trying to prove a point rather than having a sincere hope it would go his way.