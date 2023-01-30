Sean Payton addresses Arizona Cardinals, other NFL coaching job speculation, timeline

NFL coaching candidate Sean Payton addressed his coaching future on Fox on Sunday, talking about the timeline and process of this NFL coach hiring cycle.

"It's been a busy week, a great week," the former New Orleans Saints coach said. "We've had a chance to visit with a lot of great owners, a lot of outstanding organizations. They're obviously looking for a reboot.

"I think with the way the coaching hiring process has changed this year, we're seeing it play out a little longer for these clubs and I think there's more pressure on everyone who's covering it and think it's a good thing, because they're allowing teams to get to the right candidates.

"I think in the next week we are going to know a lot more."

Payton interviewed with the Cardinals last week and has also been linked to the Denver Broncos job. Any team that hires him would have to work out a trade to acquire him since the Saints still own his rights.

When asked by host Peter Schrager about doors potentially being closed on jobs, Payton replied: "No, no, no, no. There's a handful of things that still are taking place for these coaches and myself."

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up for our NFL newsletter for exclusive content

Here is the clip of Sean Payton discussing his possibilities pic.twitter.com/a7cwJsEQCs — Brenden Ertle (@BrendenErtle) January 29, 2023

Arizona Cardinals 'resetting' coaching search

Late last week, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the Cardinals are "resetting" their coaching search in an interview on the Pat McAfee Show.

"I know that Arizona is doing some resetting," Rapoport said. "So Arizona will either work to hire Sean Payton or bring in one of those other candidates for a second interview."

He continued: "If they bring in someone for a second interview, I would say that person probably becomes the favorite or a good chance he gets the job."

Story continues

"The coaches getting a second interview with the Arizona Cardinals would be Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores and Ejiro Evero" @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/ZY8bH8fD3x — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2023

In the interview, Rapoport said that Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn or Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero could potentially get a second interview with the Cardinals.

More:Arizona Cardinals coach candidate Sean Payton a 'fan' of quarterback Kyler Murray

Cardinals 'still in play' for Sean Payton

Rapoport also said that the Cardinals were "still in play" for Payton.

"So here’s where it stands," Rapoport said. "Obviously (Payton is) not in play in Carolina. In Houston there’s no second interview scheduled, does not feel like there’s any momentum there. Arizona he was at (Thursday), sounds like that went well, and as of right now that is still a possibility and still in play.

He continued: "I think there’s interest. Arizona was interested in Frank Reich, was interested in Dan Quinn, not getting either of them. Sean Payton … we’ll see, but that would make some sense."

More:Arizona Cardinals' coach search: Sean Payton has history with team, Bidwill family

"It sounds like Arizona is still a possibility for Sean Payton" ~ @RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/JvI7ZBRg3y — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 27, 2023

New candidates in Arizona Cardinals coaching search

Sites reported Monday that the Cardinals had requested interviews with Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

This just in....



The Cardinals have requested to interview Bengals DC Lou Anarumo for their vacant HC job, per league source.@gmfb @nflnetwork — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 30, 2023

The #Cardinals also requested an interview with #Bengals OC Brian Callahan for their head coaching job, per source. Callahan also is a candidate for the #Colts job. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023

Anarumo has been the Bengals' defensive coordinator since 2019. Callahan has been the team's offensive coordinator since 2019.

More:Arizona Cardinals offseason news updates: Two more head coach candidates emerge

Sean Payton's phone will be buzzing as NFL teams look to fill head-coaching vacancies.

More Sean Payton Cardinals coach speculation

Speculation continues to swirl around Arizona's head coaching job and Payton is at the forefront of a lot of the chatter.

Fansided recently wrote that the Cardinals must convince Sean Payton to become their next head coach.

Jim Koch wrote: "In simplest terms, the Cards must convince Payton to come to the desert. When you examine it closely, there are no other options. Any future success for the franchise depends heavily on Bidwill’s ability to get Payton to sign on the dotted line sometime in the next few days."

Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald raved about Payton in an interview with Arizona Sports 98.7 FM last week.

"To me, it’s really a no-brainer," Fitzgerald told The Bickley & Marotta Show. "If you really want to build the foundation for success for a very long time, Sean Payton has done that for quite awhile in New Orleans and years before then.

"He’s a franchise-changing aspect. He’s going to be expensive, you have to give compensation up to the New Orleans Saints, but if you’re trying to change the conversation, he’s a guy that has the ability to do that."

Payton is second in the latest odds to become Arizona's NFL coach, with DraftKings putting him at +120 to replace Kliff Kingsbury.

Flores is the favorite at -130.

Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is third in the odds at +550.

More:Sean Payton Arizona Cardinals speculation, rumors: Does GM hire hurt chances to get coach?

Follow Jeremy Cluff on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Sean Payton on Arizona Cardinals, NFL coach job speculation, timeline