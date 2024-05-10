Sean O’Malley releases video of ‘1st round TKO’ in 2016 sparring session with Alexandre Pantoja

Sean O'Malley got tired of hearing Alexandre Pantoja talking about their past sparring session so he decided to release proof.

UFC bantamweight champion O’Malley claimed he stopped flyweight champion Pantoja with a liver shot in their 2016 sparring session. He recently released a clip of him taking Pantoja down, and now he took it up a notch by posting the body kick, which on video, shows Pantoja asking for a break after getting struck.

1st round Tko 2016. undefeated. Henry in his corner he was crying. pic.twitter.com/MUmwTsUMN1 — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) May 10, 2024

O’Malley previously was honest in his recollection of the training session with Pantoja, in which he said he stopped Pantoja in Round 1, but eventually tired and was choked out in Round 3. O’Malley did not post the full sparring session.

O’Malley is coming off a shutout of Marlon Vera in the UFC 299 headliner. Pantoja defended his flyweight title against Steve Erceg this past Saturday in the main event of UFC 301 in Rio de Janeiro. He has expressed interest in moving up to bantamweight to face O’Malley on multiple occasions.

