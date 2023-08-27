Sean O’Malley, Ilia Topuria go back and forth on potential fight: ‘Maybe one day we’ll share the octagon’

Sean O'Malley and Ilia Topuria have plenty of work to do in their respective divisions, but they’re already angling a potential fight down the line.

O’Malley just won the UFC bantamweight title earlier this month at UFC 292 and Topuria is in contention, and likely the next in line, for Alexander Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight belt.

Although in different situations, the two are young, elite talent in their respective weight classes, and if all goes to plan, both O’Malley and Topuria see themselves crossing paths in the future.

Check out below to see their back-and-forth interactions on Twitter.

Topuria picks a fight

I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you.

Enjoy the weekend, everyone! 🫡 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

O'Malley says it's on Topuria

I have risen. Your turn to rise up. https://t.co/zuDilkbvJo — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 26, 2023

Topuria says O'Malley has work to do

I see this fight as too easy of a challenge, I would like to find convincing reasons to face you, but at the moment, I can't seem to find anything that captures my atención .Keep rising and let's see if someday you deserve my time. https://t.co/cllg3YCFX3 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

O'Malley reminds Topuria who's the champ

Get through Volk and I’ll decide. https://t.co/2YDTfJ24EM — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 27, 2023

Topuria brings Merab Dvalishvili into the mix

You don’t get passed @MerabDvalishvil to come see me, so sit and wait like the good little dog you are https://t.co/RpoAgBkJIp — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 27, 2023

