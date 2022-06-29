Sean O’Malley doesn’t see doubters going away after UFC 276: ‘I could submit Khabib, and people would be like, ‘Yeah, but…”

LAS VEGAS – By many people’s assessments, Sean O'Malley will face his first “big” test Saturday at UFC 276 in the form of Pedro Munhoz.

O’Malley (15-1 MMA, 7-1 UFC) took the stage at the UFC Apex for a pre-fight news conference Wednesday where he unsurprisingly arrived in an eye-catching attire and funkily colored hair. He sported two watches, one on each wrist, and a pair of gemmed-out eyeglasses.

The test might be a larger ask, but O’Malley’s trajectory of self-promotion and uniqueness remained the same as he fielded questions. In his estimation, even if he passes with flying colors, however, O’Malley doesn’t think the doubters and haters will disappear at the sight of a knockout against a top 10 UFC-ranked opponent.

“I could submit Khabib and people would be like, ‘Yeah, but… something.’ I pay no attention to what the negative fans say,” O’Malley told MMA Junkie and other reporters. “It doesn’t matter to me. Yes, I’ll go out there and finish Pedro, and yes, it’ll be like, ‘Yeah, but…’ It doesn’t matter.”

O’Malley has always said he doesn’t care what the masses think. However, this week it seems like the thoughts of both fighter and fans run parallel. O’Malley recognizes a step up in competition. Fighting Munhoz (19-7 MMA, 9-7 UFC) on a massive pay-per-view card at T-Mobile Arena is a big deal.

“Yeah, beating Pedro will be a big deal,” O’Malley said. “I think he’s only lost to former world champions. Not just beating Pedro, but finishing Pedro would be a massive deal. He’s fought and only lost to former world champions. With that being said, I do believe I’ll be his toughest fight. I think he’s my toughest fight, as well.”

With a big victory likely comes an even bigger opportunity on the other side. If he wins at UFC 276, O’Malley thinks a top contender fight awaits him. He might even call his shot in his post-fight interview if he makes it there.

“I’m a couple fights away from a title fight, especially if I can get the finishes I’ve been doing. People want to see that. People want to see me be champion. I’ve just got to go out there, perform, and do what I’m capable of doing. That’s putting Pedro’s lights out. … There’s a little Russian dude (Petr Yan) running around saying no one wants to fight him. Fob Font might be an option. He got beat up a couple times, so it might not be. The division is crazy right now.”