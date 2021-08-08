Sean Murphy's two-run double
Sean Murphy plates a pair of runs on a double to deep left field, putting the A's on top 3-1 in the bottom of the 1st inning
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Anthony Rizzo, who chose not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, tested positive for the coronavirus, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday.
Chase Elliott's bid to win a third consecutive Cup race at Watkins Glen will have to come from the rear of the 37-car field and without his crew chief.
Gregg Popovich doesn't just preach defense.
This was frightening.
Taijuan Walker allowed a couple more homers as the Mets were swept by the Phillies in a 3-0 loss.
Somehow, Holt got 31.3 mph into the strike zone.
What seemed supremely unlikely less than a week ago is now, apparently, a reality.
Red Sox outfielder Kyle Schwarber, who hasn't played since Boston acquired him at the MLB trade deadline, has hit a snag in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
The Panthers got their first taste of the new turf field at Bank of America Stadium last night at Fan Fest.
Anthony Rizzo is the latest Yankee to be placed on the COVID-19 list after testing positive, says Aaron Boone.
The best facts and figures to come out of UFC 265, which saw Ciryl Gane make history with his interim title win over Derrick Lewis.
Si Woo Kim had a forgettable end to his week at the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, making a 13 on a 155-yard hole.
The Los Angeles Lakers gave Kelly Oubre an offer in free agency, though he ultimately went elsewhere.
Trea Turner helped the Dodgers get on the board early, and Chris Taylor's eighth-inning double lifted them to a 5-3 win over the Angels on Saturday night.
Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. […]
Zack Wheeler was a man on a mission Sunday, paying a fitting tribute to Roy Halladay with the best start of his career. "Today was his day and I just tried to pitch like him." By Corey Seidman
The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Tokyo Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Games.
Jimmy Johnson began his thank yous with Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, who served as his presenter. But who would have expected the former coach to thank Cowboys owner Jerry Jones second? Jones and Johnson’s relationship is well documented, but it seems to have thawed since Jones and then Johnson have earned induction into [more]