The Buccaneers will be without at least three defensive contributors for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

According to multiple reporters, head coach Todd Bowles said in his Friday press conference that cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting, safety Logan Ryan, and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks have all been ruled out.

Safety Mike Edwards, however, will be a game-day decision.

Hicks and Ryan are dealing with foot injuries while Murphy-Bunting is dealing with a quad injury. All three did not practice this week.

Edwards (elbow) was a limited participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

The full Bucs injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday. Receivers Chris Godwin (hip/knee/rest) and Julio Jones (knee) have both missed at least one practice this week.

Sean Murphy-Bunting, Logan Ryan, Akiem Hicks ruled out for Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk