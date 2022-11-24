Sean Monahan with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
Sean Monahan (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 11/23/2022
Sean Monahan (Montreal Canadiens) with a Goal vs. Columbus Blue Jackets, 11/23/2022
Germany play the blame game after 'ludicrous' Japan defeat
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar. Lets take a look at how much the referees will be paid for their participation in the many matches.
Ronaldo is a free agent after being released by United.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals surprisingly fired offensive line coach/run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The team shared no details. Details are now emerging. Via John Weinfuss of ESPN.com, Kugler groped a woman on Sunday night in Mexico City. Mexican authorities were informed of the incident. The Cardinals were then told about it. The Cardinals fired Kugler [more]
A Messi Problem: The five reasons Saudi Arabia humiliated Argentina in biggest World Cup upset
Ritsu Doan and Takuma Asano, who both play in the German league, scored in the second half to stun the Germans and earn Japan a 2-1 win.
The ex-Broncos running back made an odd choice for his farewell message.
Patrick Beverley has a suspension coming.
Sean Kugler was reportedly sent home by the team prior to Monday's loss.
The Cardinals returned home from Mexico City with one fewer assistant coach than they arrived with. Cardinals offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler was fired following an incident in Mexico City on Sunday night, according to Bob McManaman of the Arizona Republic. There was no immediate word on the nature of the incident. The [more]
Groups E and F get underway on Wednesday as Spain, Germany and Belgium play their first matches of the tournament.
Zach Wilson met with reporters inside the locker room just a few hours after Robert Saleh announced Mike White as the Jets’ starting quarterback for Sunday’s game against Chicago.
The United States men's national soccer team will have its hands full Friday against favored England as it attempts to advance out of pool play at the FIFA World Cup. As our John Tomase writes, the team's stay in Qatar might be short-lived.
After shoving Suns center Deandre Ayton on Tuesday, Lakers guard Patrick Beverley made it clear he was merely defending a teammate.
How will the USMNT lineup against England on Friday in their huge Group B game at the World Cup?
There are three intriguing NFL matchups for Thanksgiving.
"Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position," the team said in a statement.
Steph Curry recently reflected on a conversation with Bob Myers that saw the Warriors star fight "like hell" to keep Mark Jackson as the team's coach.
The way Jimmy Garoppolo is playing, the 49ers must be tempted to re-sign him. Right?
After being evaluated for two concussions in three weeks, as well as a neck issue suffered against New Orleans, Matthew Stafford will miss the game against Kansas City.