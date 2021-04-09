Masters leaderboard:

Justin Rose looks to keep his lead in Round 2; get the updates

With Sean Miller out, will Arizona follow the trend of hiring ‘within the family’? | Yahoo Sports College Podcast

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Pete Thamel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde discuss Arizona’s firing of Sean Miller and if the school will follow in UNC and Indiana’s footsteps in hiring someone from ‘within the family.’

Recommended Stories

  • Arizona parts ways with Sean Miller after 12 seasons as men's basketball coach

    Arizona is looking for a new men's basketball coach. The Wildcats parted ways with Sean Miller, who had coached the team for the past 12 seasons.

  • Sean Miller out at Arizona, NIL rules, worst college towns in America

    After 12 seasons, Arizona has finally parted ways with embattled head coach Sean Miller. Dan Wetzel, Pete Thamel & SI’s Pat Forde pick his likely replacement while lambasting the current trend of hiring under-qualified alumni for open positions.   A recent report from Sportico highlighted the absurd amounts of money college football coaches make from side hustles. The guys have a deep discussion on name, image and likeness rules and how they will affect college athletics as a whole.  What started as a simple ranking of group of 5 college towns on Twitter turned into an all-out assault on a few American cities. Pat, Pete and Dan join in on the fun. 

  • Maryland extends Mark Turgeon through 2026

    Maryland agreed with basketball coach Mark Turgeon on a contract extension through the 2025-26 season.

  • Most exciting teams to watch in 2021-22

    Yahoo Sports College reporter Krysten Peek gives you a sneak-peek at the most exciting teams to watch during the 2021-22 season. While you’re watching these teams next season make sure to remember to sub in the Captain, the most delicious choice for game day, and please be sure to drink responsibly.

  • Steve Kerr not interested in Arizona job, happy with Warriors

    Steve Kerr is interested to see how Arizona's search for a new head coach plays out, but he said he isn't going to Tucson.

  • Biden Budget: More Federal Spending, Please

    Presidential “budgets” are among the most deceiving documents to come out of Washington, D.C. Presidents don’t set budgets; they only sign, or refuse to sign, budget-related bills from Congress. Thus when the president releases his budget — or a more limited “discretionary funding request,” as President Biden did today — it’s best seen as a sort of wide-ranging wish list, one in which not all the items are necessarily even proposed with a straight face. The previous president, after all, once “balanced the budget” by assuming yuge economic growth and proposing big cuts to the safety net, neither of which had any prayer of happening. Biden’s new outline, though, is a little more interesting than usual, thanks to everything else going on at the moment. It reveals the president’s spending priorities, which are especially important at a time when his party controls both houses of Congress. And, by way of comparison, this limited one-year funding request reveals just how grandiose Biden’s other plans are. In some ways this is a predictably boring document. It doesn’t have anything to do with the major entitlement benefits that we’ll eventually need to reform — Social Security, Medicare, etc. — as those are considered “mandatory” rather than discretionary spending. And as a one-year funding request, it also doesn’t include Biden’s longer-term domestic-spending goals, such as those laid out in the recent infrastructure proposal, or his plans to hike taxes. It’s chiefly about funding for federal agencies, including defense. But it does emphasize some Biden priorities. Restraining spending is, of course, not one of them: Nondefense spending rises an incredible 16 percent. Meanwhile, defense spending grows 1.7 percent, a hike that only offsets inflation — an apparent concession to the left wing of the Democratic Party that might land poorly in Congress. Elsewhere, the request throws lots of money around in the service of liberal goals. Climate-change initiatives get $14 billion. The Centers for Disease Control, which lately has been focused on the public-health impact of racism, gets about $9 billion “to restore capacity.” Schools get a billion bucks to provide mental-health aid to the students they messed up by shutting down. The Internal Revenue Service gets a boost too. Central America gets hundreds of millions of dollars in the hopes of discouraging out-migration. Perhaps most alarmingly to those of us who care about federalism and the Second Amendment, the Department of Justice gets millions of dollars to, among other things, “incentivize State adoption of gun licensing laws and establish voluntary gun buyback pilot programs.” And so on and so forth, for 58 eye-glazing pages. Child-development grants. R&D spending for health care. Bigger Pell grants for college students. More housing vouchers. A year’s worth of big spending on various types of infrastructure. At the agency level, the Department of Education sees its funding rise an astounding 41 percent, while the Environmental Protection Agency gets a 21 percent boost. But again: None of this binds Congress in any way. The Senate is evenly divided, so, at minimum, Democratic moderates will have to get on board with the final budget. Meanwhile, Joe Manchin is still opposed to weakening the filibuster and overusing the reconciliation process, so Republicans should have some leverage too. This is just a sort of window into the administration’s big-spending desires. It’s also, though, an interesting contrast to some of Biden’s other proposals. The entire request here — not just the 16 percent increase to non-defense spending, the whole request — is $1.5 trillion. That’s enough to keep funding the federal agencies for a whole year and to give money to Biden’s proposed new pet projects. It amounts to roughly $4,500 for each person living in the U.S. (In 2019, the whole federal budget — including the mandatory spending on entitlement programs — totaled about three times that.) By contrast, the COVID bill this year, passed on top of our normal spending and all the COVID relief enacted throughout 2020, amounted to $2 trillion by itself. Biden’s infrastructure proposal also comes in around $2 trillion, which could rise to $4 trillion when his next domestic-spending proposal is on offer later this year. That’s something like $6 trillion in spending total if Biden gets his way, enacted in a single year (though spent more slowly). It’s $18,000 in extra spending for each person in the country, and would be paid for with a combination of tax hikes and new debt. Fortunately, it’s not too late to stop this spending binge — because, once again, the president does not get to set the budget by himself. We need to worry not so much about what Biden wants to do, but about what Joe Manchin will let him get away with.

  • On voting-rights law, Arizona governor says he won’t be swayed by Super Bowl LVII pressure

    Coincidentally or not, some red states that went blue in 2020 are looking to change their voting laws. Georgia has done it, and Arizona is now possibly doing the same. In Georgia, the NFL had little to say or to do about the new law that widely has been criticized as an effort to suppress the [more]

  • 'Star Wars'-Inspired Nikes to Release in 2021

    The Nike Air Presto Mid Utility will use Darth Vader, Boba Fett, and Bossk-style colorways in this trio that's scheduled to arrived in November.

  • The numbers that are going to force John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski to change

    The 2021 NCAA Tournament served to reinforce the prevailing trend of how to build a roster that can win a championship.

  • West Virginia weighs income tax cut to stem population loss

    With West Virginia about to lose another congressional seat because of steady population decline, some Republican lawmakers are convinced a massive income tax cut is the key to reversing the trend. An effort to forge a compromise on how to pay for the tax cut hit a major roadblock Friday. Heading into the last weekend of the 2021 legislative session, Republican Gov. Jim Justice said the House of Delegates won’t take up his bill, which narrowly won approval in the Senate.

  • Trump-loving Alabama county faces uphill vaccination effort

    Tending a thrift store that displays a faded Trump flag in a nearly all-white Alabama county with a long history of going against the grain, Dwight Owensby is among the area's many skeptics of the COVID-19 vaccine. Owensby, 77, said he doesn't often watch TV news or read the local paper, and he doesn't spend much time talking about the pandemic with others — it's just not a big topic in this rural, heavily forested part of the state. Businesses are open and relatively few people wear masks, even though Alabama’s rule requiring them to be worn in public wasn't scheduled to end until Friday.

  • Sean Miller's firing proves the only unacceptable thing in college basketball is losing

    Cheaters prosper in college basketball. That will always be one of the legacies of Mark Emmert’s tenure. Sean Miller's tenure at Arizona is a prime example of the NCAA's inability to enforce anything.

  • Investors Who Bought J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Shares A Year Ago Are Now Up 22%

    We believe investing is smart because history shows that stock markets go higher in the long term. But if when you...

  • Nick Saban explains how Alabama is breaking in new ST/TE coach Drew Svoboda

    Nick Saban explains what new special teams coordinator and tight ends coach Drew Svoboda's current duties are

  • 2021 NFL draft: Alabama's Christian Barmore might be only DT taken in Round 1

    We roll along with our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft with No. 30 overall — Bama's inexperienced but ascending interior rusher.

  • 18 Colorful Mascaras to Brighten Up Any Beauty Look

    Including sapphire blues, amethyst purples, punchy pinks and even a handful of neons, pastels and metallics.

  • CBS full seven-round mock draft: Who do the Jags add?

    Jacksonville adds a number of weapons for quarterback Trevor Lawrence while also continuing to address depth issues in the trenches.

  • UNC finally has a Black head coach in a major sport. Dean Smith would have been proud

    Phil Ford wouldn’t have played for UNC had he not been able to see Charlie Scott do it first. Hubert Davis becoming the first Black head coach in UNC basketball history will provide inspiration for another generation.

  • Keselowski, Truex eager for more success at Martinsville

    Brad Keselowski didn’t get the finish he hoped for two weeks ago when NASCAR’s Cup Series ran on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway, but the 2012 series champion didn’t dwell too long on his 11th-place finish. “When we got out of Bristol, I left with a smile on my face knowing that we had Martinsville, we had Richmond — those are two of my best racetracks,” the Team Penske driver said. “At Martinsville we’ve been just so solid the last few times, and then Richmond was kind of a dominant race for us last fall.”

  • The obscure truth behind Joe Smith Jr.'s rise

    Smith is never going to win an award as the sport’s slickest boxer, but if you like your fighters to be fearless, to go for the knockout and to fight anyone, Smith is your guy.