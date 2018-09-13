Sean McVay's power of recall must be seen to be believed

Sean McVay one-upped even himself with a stunning display of recall. (Getty)

Sean McVay has been deemed the next beautiful mind of NFL coaching.

The Los Angeles Rams head coach heralded an historic turnaround in 2017, inheriting the league’s lowest-scoring offense and guiding it to an NFL best 29.9 points per game. The team improved from 7-9 to 11-5 in his first year as head coach.

The performance earned him NFL Coach of the Year honors at 31 years old.

McVay’s Rams look more dangerous this year

The Rams are off to a hot start in 2018 having scorched the Oakland Raiders, 33-13 on Monday, gaining big chunks of yards on creative misdirection plays centered around All-Pro running back Todd Gurley.

While McVay’s game-changing schemes were on full display Monday, he topped himself on Wednesday’s episode of “Simms & Lefkoe: The Show.”

His powers of recall are, well — you really do have to see it to believe it.

Rams HC Sean McVay literally remembers every play of his coaching career 😲 pic.twitter.com/r9gC2mcajM — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2018





McVay’s 32 now. The NFC West looks poised for a long, difficult road.

