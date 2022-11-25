Sean McVay won’t say whether Bryce Perkins or John Wolford will start vs. Chiefs

One thing we know heading into Sunday’s game between the Rams and Chiefs is that Matthew Stafford won’t be under center for Los Angeles. What we don’t yet know is who will start in his place.

Stafford has been ruled out with a neck injury and a possible concussion, causing him to miss his second game of the season. Bryce Perkins replaced him last week against the Saints because John Wolford was out with a neck injury of his own, but Sean McVay isn’t revealing who will start at quarterback on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Wolford was a full participant in practice on Thursday and is seemingly moving toward being fully healthy, but the Rams could opt to roll with Perkins again.

“You’ll see on Sunday,” McVay said when asked if Perkins will start.

Perkins played better against the Saints than Wolford did the week prior against the Cardinals, primarily because he didn’t turn the ball over and withstood pressure well in the pocket. He’s also more mobile so the Rams could use his athleticism as an added wrinkle against Kansas City.

McVay did say Perkins has gotten the first-team reps in practice and Wolford has been limited, so all things are trending toward Perkins getting the start this weekend.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire