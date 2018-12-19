Sean McVay: We won’t risk Todd Gurley’s playoff availability

Running back Todd Gurley returned to last Sunday night’s game after hurting his knee and all indications from head coach Sean McVay have been that they expect Gurley to play against the Cardinals this week, but the coach was careful to make it clear that nothing is set in stone.

Gurley was listed as a non-participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice and McVay said that the team will not put Gurley on the field if there’s an undue risk of a setback that could lead Gurley to miss time in the postseason.

“It’s going to predicated on what he says, what the doctors are saying,” McVay said, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “If there’s a chance that he’s going to do something that’s going to set him back for when you get into the playoffs, different things like that, that’s where we have to make smart decisions. We’re trying to go win this football game and do everything we can in our power to do that. Not at the expense of potentially risking the availability of Todd.”

The Rams signed C.J. Anderson on Tuesday and McVay said there’s a chance he could play this week. If Gurley is held out, that chance would presumably grow larger.