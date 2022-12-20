The Rams celebrated a Super Bowl win after the 2021 season, but there won’t be any celebrating after the 2022 season.

Monday night’s loss to the Packers dropped the Rams to 4-10 on the year and they join the 1999 Broncos as the only defending champions to lose at least 10 games in a season. Those Broncos were replacing John Elway while these Rams got off to a slow start and saw a parade of injuries left them playing with backups across the lineup.

In his postgame press conference Monday, Rams head coach Sean McVay was asked if he ever imagined things could play out this way.

“I think it’s hard to say that you could. You certainly can’t, but this is the reality we’re in,” McVay said. “This is where we’re at. There’s a lot of things that when you look at it, especially when you get a chance to step back after the season’s over, how do we try to avoid some of these things? My job is to focus on, let’s finish up the season with the right competitive spirit, with the mindset and mentality that’s reflective of who those guys are in the locker room and who those coaches are and that’s what we’ll do. There’s been a lot of things that I’ve thought about that I think you can make sense of why you’ve gotten here, but it still doesn’t make it any easier and it’s a very humbling season, for sure.”

The Rams don’t have a first round pick this offseason — the Lions will benefit from their struggles — so they’ll have to find other ways to fortify the roster as they try to reverse this year’s nosedive.

Sean McVay: It’s a very humbling season, for sure originally appeared on Pro Football Talk