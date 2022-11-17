Sean McVay unsure if Brian Allen will play vs. Saints due to thumb and knee injuries

Brian Allen has displayed unquestionable toughness throughout his NFL career and he’s once again dealing with injuries this week as the Rams prepare to face the Saints. Allen was listed on the injury report Wednesday, not with a knee injury, but with a new thumb issue.

Sean McVay said after practice that Allen is still nursing a knee injury, and with his thumb also banged up, his status for Sunday’s game is uncertain.

Brian Allen did not participate. Had his thumb and his knee has obviously been an issue this year as well,” McVay said.

When asked if Allen will play this week, this was McVay’s response.

“I’m not sure on Brian. We’re kind of working through that. He’s battling, he’s doing everything that he can, but we’re taking it a day at a time,” he said.

Allen missed five games already this season due to a knee injury, sitting out Weeks 2-6. He returned in Week 8 after the bye and has played every snap since, but his knee is still bothering him; he’s been listed on the injury report each week, either missing practice or being limited some days.

If Allen can’t play this weekend, McVay said Coleman Shelton would move from guard to center, which he did earlier this year. That would leave another hole at guard after the team lost Chandler Brewer to a knee injury on Sunday.

