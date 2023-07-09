Sean McVay, unsigned draft picks and more Rams news for Cardinals fans

We have made it through another week of the NFL offseason and it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West. What is going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals?

Let’s check in on the Los Angeles Rams to see what is new with them.

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sean McVay ranked in top 10 of coaches

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Rans were awful last season a year after they won the Super Bowl. Even with the struggles, McVay is ranked as a top-10 head coach in the NFL, per PFF.

2 draft picks still unsigned

The Rams selected a whopping 14 players in the 2023 draft in April. Of those 14, two remain unsigned.

8 questions

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams approach training camp with a number of questions. These are eight they must answer this season.

S Jordan Fuller gets proven performance escalator

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Cardinals offensive lineman Josh Jones earned a raise of almost $1.5 million with the league’s proven performance escalator.

Advertisement

Rams safety Jordan Fuller earned that and gets a raise of roughly $1.7 million in 2023.

Hall of Fame coach?

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Could McVay with his one championship so far become a Hall of Fame head coach? One analyst believes so.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire