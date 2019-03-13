Sean McVay on Todd Gurley arthritis report: There’s wear and tear in the knee

The Rams formally introduced safety Eric Weddle as a member of the team at a press conference in Los Angeles on Tuesday, but questions veered away from Weddle to another member of the roster.

General Manager Les Snead and head coach Sean McVay were both asked about the recent report that running back Todd Gurley is dealing with arthritis in his knee. Snead said nothing definitive about a diagnosis while adding there are “shades of gray of how fresh you are and what that reason is.”

“I don’t know exactly, medically, when you categorize what arthritis is, but I’ve never seen a guy on the medical report or on the injury report with that,” McVay said, via the Los Angeles Times. “And I think if you just said, ‘Is there a wear and tear? Was there a pounding that that knee took?’ Absolutely. … He’s the only one that can really talk specifically about how his body feels.”

Gurley missed two games at the end of the regular season with knee problems and his limited role in the final two playoff games led to questions about whether it was still an issue. The team and Gurley said it wasn’t and there’s no surgery planned, but there’s been talk of alternative therapies to get him ready for the 2019 season.

All of which adds up to questions about whether the Rams can expect Gurley to be as effective going forward as he was for most of the last two seasons. McVay said the team has “to let it play itself out” and that will keep plenty of attention on Gurley’s knee as the year unfolds.