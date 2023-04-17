Sean McVay time off, Matthew Stafford feeling good, other Rams stories for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another weekend in the NFL offseason, so now it is time to go through the NFC West and see what is happening with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is going on with the Los Angeles Rams?

Below are a few stories from the last week for Cardinals fans to know.

McVay considered taking year off

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Last season was tough for Rams head coach Sean McVay. Following the 5-12 season, he considered taking a year off. The Rams would have allowed him to do it.

Rams linked to pair of WR prospects

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Rams are connected to a pair of wide receiver prospects in the draft — Michigan State’s Jayden Reed and LSU’s Kayshon Boutte.

Rams told OBJ he had no ACL

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. signed with the Ravens. He will play for the first time since tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl with the Rams.

He learned that in his other knee he had no ACL. The Rams’ doctors told him that when he joined the team.

Aaron Donald has highest grade of his draft class

Albert Cesare

Donald is one of the most dominant players we have ever seen. He is perhaps the best defensive player of this generation.

It should be no surprise to find out that he has the highest PFF grade of anyone else in his draft class from 2014.

Matthew Stafford feels good, threw to teammates some

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stafford battled through an elbow injury last season. He didn’t throw much in the offseason.

This offseason he is feeling better and has even thrown to his teammates some in the time off.

