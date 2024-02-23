Sean McVay: At this time last year we didn't know about Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner

With the draft two months away, no one really knows which draft picks are going to make an impact during the 2024 NFL season. Rams head coach Sean McVay knows that well.

McVay said the Rams' roster right now looks a lot different than it will look when the team gets together for its first minicamp, noting that many of the most important players to the Rams' 2023 season weren't on the team yet a year ago.

"We're also going to look very different as a team in a handful of months than it might look right now," McVay said. "This time last year, we didn't even know about Kevin Dotson, Steve Avila, Puka Nacua, Kobie Turner, Byron Young, a lot of these guys."

Dotson was a free agent signing who became a starter on the offensive line for the Rams in 2023. Avila, Nacua, Turner and Young were all draft picks who made impacts as rookies, with Nacua being a finalist for Offensive Rookie of the Year and Turner a finalist for Defensive Rookie of the Year. McVay said finding those kinds of players is a key to the offseason.

"What we want to do a good job of is identify the right kind of guys that fit for what we have," McVay said.

The Rams would love to identify more guys like Nacua and Turner.