Sean McVay thrilled with Jared Goff’s blocking

Rams wide receiver Robert Woods had 13 catches for 172 yards on Sunday, and coach Sean McVay said he loved what quarterback Jared Goff did to set Woods up — and not just by throwing to him.

McVay singled out a screen pass on which Woods was surrounded by Cardinals, ran across the field and ended up breaking free for 48 yards. Goff helped spring that play by blocking Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, and McVay loved it.

“Hell yeah. Go make that block, man,” McVay said, via USA Today. “I think what’s as fun as anything is the excitement that you hear from the teammates. When you get a chance to show the things that we did well or that we can do better collectively, and you hear how fired up guys get. I think you pick and choose if that’s a different player out there, I think he told you guys yesterday. Peterson got him good around the neck right there, but he ended up getting that block and Robert went inside. I think those are things that sometimes is just reactionary.”

Goff has taken plenty of criticism this season, but he had one of his best games on Sunday as the Rams try hard to stave off playoff elimination.