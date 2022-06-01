Speculation about Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald‘s future with the Rams began just before the Super Bowl with word that he was considering retirement and it sparked again this week.

Donald said on the I Am Athlete podcast that he would be “at peace” with walking away after eight NFL seasons and that he has been saying “since I got into the league that I was going to play eight years and be done.” Those comments came amid a conversation about contract negotiations on a new deal with the Rams that would give Donald reason to put off thoughts about retirement in order to chase another Super Bowl ring.

Donald said he thinks that deal will probably get done and head coach Sean McVay offered some more optimism when he spoke to reporters about those contract talks on Wednesday.

“Things are trending in the right direction,” McVay said, via multiple reporters.

McVay is getting married this weekend and said that he expects Donald to be at the festivities. He also expects Donald to be at the team’s mandatory minicamp next week and attendance at the latter would be a bigger sign of Donald’s plans for the coming season.

Sean McVay: Things trending in right direction with Aaron Donald originally appeared on Pro Football Talk