Sean McVay takes the blame for Rams’ penalties and interceptions in loss to Titans

The Rams played their worst game of the 2021 season on Sunday Night Football, committing 12 penalties for 115 yards while Matthew Stafford threw two interceptions in a 28-16 loss to the Titans. Afterward, coach Sean McVay took the blame.

“I didn’t do nearly a good enough job for our football team tonight. We were uncharacteristic with the penalties, the turnovers,” McVay said.

McVay said he’ll be focusing on himself this week as he looks at his team to see what needs to get better.

“You look at yourself and you say, ‘What can I do to make sure we establish a better rhythm and routine?’ And I’m very bothered at myself about that,” McVay said.

At the same time, McVay believes the 7-2 Rams are a better team than they looked on Sunday night.

“We’re not going to let one game define us. I don’t think that’s reflective of the kind of football team we are. We had a rough night,” McVay said. “I choose to believe that tonight was not a reflection of who we are.”

