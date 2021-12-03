Sean McVay would be “surprised” if Odell Beckham Jr. misses Sunday’s game

A report on Friday morning pegged Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s status for Sunday’s game against the Jaguars as up in the air due to a hip injury, but Ramse head coach Sean McVay doesn’t sound overly concerned about Beckham missing the game.

McVay said at his Friday press conference that he will be “surprised” if Beckham is not in the lineup against Jacksonville. Beckham went from limited participation in Wednesday’s practice to sitting out on Thursday, but McVay said early in the week that he did not expect the injury to affect Beckham’s availability.

While McVay expects Beckham to play, the team is going to list him as questionable on their final injury report of the week.

Running back Darrell Henderson (thigh) will be in the same category and wide receiver Ben Skowronek (back) is set to play.

