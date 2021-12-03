Sean McVay would be surprised if Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t play vs. Jaguars

Wide receiver depth is not something the Rams have much of right now after losing Robert Woods to a season-ending knee injury and cutting DeSean Jackson, so they need all hands on deck moving forward. Odell Beckham Jr. suffered a hip injury against the Packers this past week and missed practice Thursday, but he’s still on track to play on Sunday.

After it was reported by Ian Rapoport that Beckham’s status is “up in the air” for this weekend’s game against the Jaguars, Sean McVay told reporters that he still feels the way he did at the beginning of the week when he said he expects Beckham to play.

“That would be news to me. Still kind of feel the same. We’ll go through today, see how he’s feeling, but he’s making good progress,” he said.

McVay was asked if Darrell Henderson Jr. or Beckham will be game-time decisions, and although Henderson could be, he would be surprised if Beckham doesn’t play.

“Hopefully not. Maybe Darrell will be, but with Odell, the anticipation and expectation is that both those guys will be listed as questionable, but I would be surprised about Odell. And Darrell, we’re going to see how he feels today out at practice with his quad,” he said.

If for some reason Beckham can’t play, at least the Rams will have Ben Skowronek at wide receiver after he missed last week’s game with back spasms. He’s good to go for Week 13, McVay said.

List