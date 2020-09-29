Sean McVay stops short of questioning late pass interference call

The Rams know a thing or two about a questionable decision related to pass interference calls and/or non-calls. Wisely, they’re not complaining about the small dose of turnabout that they were force fed on Sunday in Buffalo.

Asked by reporters on Monday whether he believes the defensive pass interference call made against the Rams on fourth down with the game on the line, coach Sean Mcvay said this: “I think that’s not for me to make those decisions. It’s not my place. Clearly that was a play that didn’t go in our favor, but I’m not going to comment on how I saw that.”

McVay also addressed the more philosophical question of whether the outcome of a given game turns on any one play.

“That’s not something that I’m going to dwell on,” McVay said regarding the interference call, “because the reality is, is that it never comes down to one play. You’re not going to get me to make an excuse about that. In a lot of instances, I think those refs have to make decisions that they feel like they see in live action and it’s not my position to question those things. I think we want to continue to educate our players on how to compete with a mindset that they aren’t able to be restricted, in terms of what they’re doing. So, that’s where we look for the clarity, but there was a lot of things that occurred in that game and it’ll never come down to one play. I think that’s the message and that’s what I genuinely believe.”

He’s right, but it’s impossible to overlook the fact that the signals sent from the eyes to the brain to the hand of an official based on inherently subjective data resulted in the throwing of a flag that extended a game that otherwise was over. No flag, Rams win. Flag, Rams lose.

As Bills quarterback Josh Allen told PFT by phone after the game, “I’m not the type of guy that likes winning a game like that, but I’m not gonna complain about it.”

Allen should complain about it no more than the Rams complained when a horribly missed non-call of pass interference helped deliver a berth in the Super Bowl.

