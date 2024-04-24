Sean McVay: Stetson Bennett looks good, all options on table for QB in draft

The Rams drafted Stetson Bennett in the fourth round last year with designs on developing him as a backup quarterback behind Matthew Stafford, but Bennett did not see any action for the team in 2023.

Bennett was placed on the non-football illness list in mid-September and missed the entire year. Early in the offseason, head coach Sean McVay said he wasn't sure about Bennett's status for 2024 but Bennett is taking part in the team's offseason program and McVay gave a positive update on where things stand on Tuesday.

McVay did not rule out drafting another quarterback this year, however.

"I think you leave all options on the table," McVay said, via a transcript from the team. "Stetson’s been here. We’re in phase one. It’s been just meetings and then lifting so our ability to get out on the field with the players hasn’t existed yet. That’s the thing that’s the most fun. But he’s done a great job of being engaged in the meetings. . . . I mean, he looks good. He’s had a good look in his eyes. He’s been attentive in the meetings and then I’m looking forward to next week to being able to get out on the grass with all of our players and Stetson being one of them."

The Rams signed Jimmy Garoppolo as a free agent to serve as the No. 2 on their depth chart, but he'll be suspended for the first two games of the season and that means the Rams will need someone they feel comfortable with behind Stafford to kick off the season. If they don't draft a quarterback in the next few days, it will be a sign they think Bennett can be that player.