Sean McVay is somehow still the NFL’s youngest head coach for 7th straight season

When the Los Angeles Rams hired Sean McVay in 2017, he was just a promising 30-year-old coach who had a lot to prove in the eyes of fans and analysts. The Rams made him the youngest head coach in NFL history six years ago, which turned out to be a brilliant hire.

Now entering the 2023 season, his seventh as a head coach, McVay’s status as the youngest in the league hasn’t changed despite him now being 37. With another hiring cycle completed, McVay is still somehow the youngest head coach in the NFL.

Every head coach hired by teams this offseason is older than McVay. Jonathan Gannon, the Cardinals’ new head coach, is 40 years old. The Colts’ Shane Steichen is also 37 years old like McVay and Kevin O’Connell, but McVay is four months younger than both of them. DeMeco Ryans is 38 and Mike McDaneil is 39, making them the only other coaches under 40.

It’s wild that Sean McVay will be the youngest head coach in the NFL for the 7th consecutive season. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) February 14, 2023

To say McVay was a great hire by the Rams six years ago would be a major understatement. He’s been better than expected, leading the Rams to the Super Bowl twice and winning one championship in his first five years.

Last season was a huge letdown with the Rams going 5-12, but that can’t be blamed on McVay. Injuries played the biggest factor in that frustrating season.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire