Sean McVay was out sick Wednesday but tested negative for COVID-19

The Rams didn’t have outside linebacker Leonard Floyd (ankle) or running back Darrell Henderson (ribs) at practice Wednesday, according to their injury report. They also didn’t have head coach Sean McVay, according to the team.

McVay went home before practice with a stomach bug.

The Rams announced McVay tested negative for COVID-19.

“He was absolutely part of the prep Monday and Tuesday, and then obviously was not feeling well today,” offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell said. “But it was one of our better walkthroughs, and I think . . . we got some situational work in. That’s such a credit to our head coach. Every single day in this building we feel connected. We feel like at any point in time, we can pick up the slack for either side of the ball or any one particular person. Quite honestly, over the past year and a half or so we’ve experienced some of that before, just with the random kind of scares that come up. But obviously we’re excited to get him back. We know he had a negative test, and he’s going to be back with us as soon as possible.”

