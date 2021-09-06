Rams head coach Sean McVay had good news on the injury front after Monday’s practice.

Per multiple reporters, McVay said that defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson is on track to play in Sunday’s season opener against the Bears.

Robinson underwent minor knee surgery in late August, putting his status for the opener in question. He’s slated to start along the defensive line this season after playing a rotational role for Los Angeles last year. In eight games, Robinson had recorded 12 total tackles and one pass defensed. He was on the field for 11 percent of the Rams’ defensive snaps last year.

Robinson started his career as a second-round pick for Detroit in 2016. Spending his first four seasons with the Lions, Robinsons has appeared in 66 career games with 37 starts.

Sean McVay: A’Shawn Robinson is on track to play in Week One originally appeared on Pro Football Talk