Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson is on track to be available for Sunday’s season opener against the Chicago Bears, according to head coach Sean McVay.

Robinson had surgery on his knee less than two weeks ago to address an issue he was experiencing. While the arthroscopic procedure was considered minor, McVay said at the time that Robinson would be out “for the next few weeks.”

Instead, McVay said Monday that Robinson appears as though he’ll be ready this weekend.

“That was kind of the goal, and we’ll take it a day at a time with him,” McVay said, via Stu Jackson of the team’s website. “He’s on track right now.”

Robinson appeared in eight games for the Rams last season after being the year on the non-football injury list. He finished the year with 12 total tackles and a pass defended.

Sean McVay: A’Shawn Robinson on track to play against Bears originally appeared on Pro Football Talk