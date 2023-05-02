Sean McVay shares what stands out about Stetson Bennett’s game

The Los Angeles Rams went into the draft missing a fourth-round pick, which they viewed as a good spot to grab a quarterback. So when they went on the clock at No. 69 overall, they moved back and acquired a fourth-round pick in the process.

It worked out just the way they hoped, nabbing Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett with the 128th pick in the draft. It caught some analysts and fans by surprise, but the Rams loved Bennett in this class and he was even deemed Les Snead’s favorite quarterback in the draft.

Bennett won’t get a chance to start right away, but Sean McVay likes the skill set he brings to the Rams’ quarterback room. After the draft, McVay discussed what stands out about Bennett’s game, highlighting his natural throwing ability, his underrated athleticism and the edge he brings to the field.

“I think his journey, people take for granted that this guy is just a really good football player. Because of the background and the way that he became the starter at Georgia is a little bit unconventional and it wasn’t the five-star route, but I think it minimized the athleticism, the ability to create off-schedule,” McVay said. “He’s a natural thrower of the football. He can play with great anticipation, throws the ball with accuracy, plays within the timing. I think Coach (Todd) Monken, who’s now with the Ravens, they did a great job where it’s an easier eval because you can see a lot of the concepts that maybe you would ask him to execute. And he’s around great players, but he elevated those guys. He sees the field well. You can see he’s processing things quickly and he’s a lot better athlete than people give him credit for. And I think there’s an edge to him that’s a positive. You want some competitors that have some stuff to them, that things don’t always go well, they’re unfazed and they can kind of move on and be able to reset themselves. And credit to Les and really Zac Robinson and Mike LaFleur and really his scouting staff where they had identified Stetson early in the process.”

If Bennett were four years younger and 5 inches taller, he might’ve been talked about as a fringe first-round prospect. But he’s already 25 years old and just 5-foot-11, making him older and smaller than most quarterbacks in the draft.

The Rams aren’t bothered by those two so-called blemishes on his scouting report, likely viewing him as a guy who’s prepared to be a No. 2 option right off the bat without needing much coaching. McVay, along with QBs coach Zac Robinson and Matthew Stafford, will all work closely with Bennett to help him continue to develop into an even better player than he is right now.

“Well, I think you’re excited. I was talking to Zac Robinson about that,” McVay said of his excitement to have a young quarterback he can mold. “He’ll do a great job of being able to help him develop and looking forward to working with Stetson, but I think what a great opportunity for him to come in and learn from a perennial All-Pro, a great football player who’s been doing it at a high level. And it’s not exclusive to just the great things you see Matthew (Stafford) do on Sundays, but the level of preparation and professionalism that exists throughout the course of the week. His rhythm and routine, the way that he just seamlessly, naturally interacts with guys. I think there’ll be a lot of good things that Stetson will be able to see what it looks like.”

Bennett was a polarizing prospect in this draft class but the Rams feel they got a good one in the fourth round. McVay’s evaluation of the former Georgia quarterback suggests just that.

