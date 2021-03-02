Sean McVay shares what he learned from watching Bucs win Super Bowl LV

The Los Angeles Rams came up short of their goal to win the Super Bowl last season, but they do have something to hang their hat on. They were one of just four teams to beat the eventual champions, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Los Angeles knocked off the Bucs 27-24 in Week 11, the first of two straight losses by the Buccaneers – which were also their last two losses of the season. They ran the table after their Week 13 bye, winning eight straight the rest of the way.

Last week, Sean McVay was asked what he learned from watching the Buccaneers hoist the Lombardi Trophy, knowing his team beat Tampa Bay back in November.

“I think what stands out about that is the resilience of that football team,” McVay said. “I mean, you think about how they respond from a tough game on Sunday Night Football against the Saints, they had the loss against the Chiefs and they played their best football when it was necessary. I think that’s a real credit to Coach (Bruce) Arians’ leadership. Obviously, Tom Brady has an amazing influence on that team, but I thought they peaked at the right time. They found a way to stay together, really find their identity at the right moments and then they played their best when their best was required.”

One of the pivotal point in the postseason for the Buccaneers was Brady’s touchdown pass to Scotty Miller just before halftime against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. It gave the Bucs a 21-10 lead, which they would never relinquish as they went on to win 31-26.

McVay pointed to that exact play as one that stuck out to him, while also not ignoring the job Todd Bowles did against the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.

You look at that sequence at the end of the half against Green Bay, just finding ways to win football games, making crunch-time plays. I thought really just from a coaching perspective, they did an outstanding job of being able to adapt and adjust their philosophy,” he continued. “You saw some of the things that Coach Bowles did defensively that really minimized some of those great offenses that they played and it was really impressive. You see the impact that a guy that’s won, that’s done it, that people can look to and say, ‘Hey, this is what it looks like.’ For him to win his seventh, nothing but respect for Tom Brady and you’re just kind of just sitting there in awe. At this point I don’t think you can say you’re surprised, but you just want to say, ‘Hats off to you for another job well done.’”

The Rams had the defense to win it all last season, but the offense lagged far behind with an uninspiring campaign. They ranked first defensively but just 22nd in scoring offense and 11th in total yards.

In their playoff loss to the Packers, the Rams only scored 18 points and gave up 32, which shows both the offense and defense failed them that Saturday. With Matthew Stafford coming aboard, the Rams hope they now have the pieces to finally get over the hump and be the last team standing.