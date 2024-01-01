Sean McVay shares injury updates on Tyler Higbee and Jordan Fuller

The injury bug has stayed away from the Rams for the most part this season, particularly coming out of their Week 10 bye. They were as healthy as ever entering Sunday’s game against the New York Giants but a couple of players came out of the win banged up.

Sean McVay told reporters Monday that Tyler Higbee dislocated his shoulder and Jordan Fuller sprained his ankle. The Rams have no reason to rush them back after clinching a playoff berth, but their statuses will be evaluated this week leading up to the season finale.

If Higbee can’t play, Davis Allen would be in line for more snaps, and Russ Yeast would likely fill in for Fuller if he’s unavailable.

Couple of new injuries to watch for the Rams, who haven't decided whether they'll play all starters vs SF: TE Tyler Higbee dislocated (posterior sublux) his left shoulder in New York, and S Jordan Fuller sprained his ankle. Rams will evaluate them this week. — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) January 1, 2024

Both players had a big impact in the win. Higbee caught six passes for 62 yards, while Fuller picked off a pass in the second half. They’re two leaders and captains of the team, so hopefully they won’t be out very long, if at all.

