Sean McVay shares injury updates on Taylor Rapp, Kai Forbath

The Los Angeles Rams came away with a win over the Seahawks on Sunday, but they paid the price in the process. Three players are heading to injured reserve after getting hurt in the game, including Andrew Whitworth.

Taylor Rapp and Kai Forbath will join Whitworth on IR, Sean McVay said Monday. Rapp injured his knee in the first half of Sunday’s win, while Forbath hurt his ankle in the second half.

Rapp’s injury is a Grade 2 MCL sprain, which is expected to keep him out 3-4 weeks. Forbath has a lateral sprain, though it’s unclear how long he’ll be out.

Additionally, Samson Ebukam has ankle inflammation but it sounds like a minor issue.

The Rams are already without Terrell Burgess for the rest of the year after he broke his ankle, but fortunately Jordan Fuller is back. He was activated off IR prior to Sunday’s game against the Seahawks.

The depth at safety will certainly be tested, with Nick Scott likely to get more playing time as a result.