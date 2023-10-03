Sean McVay shares injury updates on Matthew Stafford, Kyren Williams and others

The Los Angeles Rams came out of Week 4 a little bit banged up, with several players getting injured over the course of the game – including quarterback Matthew Stafford. On Monday night, Sean McVay shared updates on the Rams’ current injuries, none of which seem overly concerning to the head coach.

Stafford and Kyren Williams both injured their hips but finished the game, Joe Noteboom hurt his groin and Tyler Higbee injured his thumb a little bit. See the full updates on the Rams’ injuries below.

Matthew Stafford (hip)

Stafford had an X-ray done on his hip, which caused some visible discomfort in the second half of Sunday’s win, but everything came back clean and McVay expects him to be fine for Week 5 against the Eagles.

“Yeah, had a little hip contusion. We’ll be smart with him, but it should be good to go. He is a stud and obviously we saw him gut through that yesterday, but definitely took a good shot there. We feel like he should be good to go,” McVay said.

Kyren Williams (hip)

Williams got his hip banged up but he was able to finish the game like Stafford and is expected to be OK for Week 5, as well.

Tyler Higbee (thumb)

Higbee “got his thumb banged up a little bit,” and though McVay didn’t share any details on the extent of the injury, he doesn’t seem worried about it affecting his availability for Sunday.

Joe Noteboom (groin)

Noteboom left the game briefly after he “kind of just strained his groin a little bit,” and McVay said the team will see where he’s at health-wise when they return to practice Wednesday.

Jackson missed Week 4 with a hamstring injury but he was close to playing against the Colts. That’s a good sign that he could be ready to go in Week 5.

“Anytime we’re dealing with those hamstrings or those soft tissues, we’ll take it a day at a time,” McVay said. “He did a good job with the workout before the game. There was still possible optimism that he could go yesterday, but we erred on the side of caution and so want to see him continue to take steps. I know he is going to approach the week with the intention to try to go after it and give him every opportunity to be out there with his teammates, but we’ll take it a day at a time with him.”

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire