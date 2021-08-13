Sean McVay shares injury updates on Nick Scott, Darious Williams and Robert Rochell

The Rams secondary is dealing with a few injuries, though none of them seem to be overly serious. Sean McVay shared updates on three defensive backs after practice Thursday, two days before the preseason opener against the Chargers on Saturday night.

Nick Scott left practice on Tuesday with what turned out to be a knee injury and will be out a month. McVay said it’s “a little bit of a sprain of the knee” and the team is hoping to have him back for Week 1 against the Bears.

As for Darious Williams, he has an ankle injury that continues to linger, but it’s nothing major. McVay said the team wants to be smart with him and he should be back within the next week.

And finally, Robert Rochell returned to practice Thursday after undergoing surgery on his wrist on August 3. He had his wrist wrapped and though he was able to do individual drills on the side, he will need a cast when it comes time to do full-speed team drills.

“What that exactly looks like and what the timetable is, anywhere over the next couple of weeks,” McVay said, via the Rams’ site.