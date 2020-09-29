Sean McVay shares injury updates on Jordan Fuller, Cam Akers

The Rams defense took a major hit on Sunday when rookie Jordan Fuller suffered a shoulder injury and had to leave the game. It’s rare for a sixth-round rookie to have such a major impact right away on an NFL defense, let alone a star-studded one like the Rams’ but Fuller has been a huge part of the Rams’ secondary.

Fortunately, his injury isn’t considered series and the Rams are optimistic that he’ll be back on the field on Sunday against the Giants. That will most likely send Taylor Rapp back to a reserve role, with Fuller regaining his starting role.

Injury updates from Sean McVay: S Jordan Fuller (shoulder) and RB Cam Akers (ribs) are day-to-day. McVay is optimistic about Fuller playing this week. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 29, 2020





As Stu Jackson of TheRams.com mentioned in his tweet, Cam Akers is also day-to-day with a rib injury. But even if he’s able to return in Week 4, it sounds like Darrell Henderson will remain the starting running back in L.A.

When asked if Henderson will get the start again on Sunday against New York, McVay said, “I think so.” That’s understandable after Henderson rushed for 114 yards and a touchdown in the Rams’ loss to the Bills.

Also on the injury front, there’s been no decision made yet about whether Terrell Lewis will be activated off the NFI list this week when he’s first eligible.