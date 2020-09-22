Sean McVay shares injury updates on Cam Akers, Joe Noteboom and Malcolm Brown

The Rams were forced to play the majority of Sunday’s game against the Eagles without their starting running back after Cam Akers left with a rib injury after just three carries. He didn’t return to the game, leaving Malcolm Brown and Darrell Henderson to handle the workload in the backfield.

Sean McVay didn’t have an update on Akers after the win, but on Monday, he had more clarity on the rookie’s injury. Akers has separated rib cartilage and there’s a chance he could play in Week 3 against the Bills. McVay said “he should be OK,” so the early diagnosis isn’t too bad.

Joe Noteboom also left Sunday’s game with an injury after hurting his calf. McVay had an update on the Rams’ starting left guard, saying he has a Grade 2 calf strain and will miss the next game in Buffalo. He could be placed on injured reserve, which would sideline him at least three weeks.

Finally, McVay shared an update on Malcolm Brown. Brown injured his finger late in the game, which limited his availability in the fourth quarter. It’s a fractured pinky finger for him, but he’ll be able to play with a splint.

(2/2) McVay also said Darious Williams is dealing with Achilles tendinitis, but expects him to play at Buffalo. Williams will rest Wednesday, practice Thursday + Friday. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) September 22, 2020





Darious Williams’ injury is one we didn’t know about until today, as he only missed a handful of plays against the Eagles. But fortunately, it sounds like he’ll be able to play against the Bills and should practice on Thursday and Friday.

While Noteboom’s diagnosis isn’t great, it could’ve been worse on the injury front for L.A. In a best-case scenario, Noteboom will be the only one to miss Sunday’s game and he won’t be out much longer than that, but as McVay said, IR is an option.