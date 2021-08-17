Sean McVay shares injury updates on Leonard Floyd, Tutu Atwell and 2 others

Coming out of the Rams’ loss to the Chargers, we learned that Ben Skowronek fractured his forearm and needs surgery. He’s not the only player dealing with an injury, though. Sean McVay provided an update on several players after practice on Monday, including Leonard Floyd.

McVay said Floyd left practice with an ankle injury, but it doesn’t sound serious. The team checked him out and “it seems like it’s good,” McVay said, so it appears Floyd will be OK – a huge relief for the Rams because he’s a crucial part of the defense.

McVay also shared a couple of tidbits on Trishton Jackson, Tutu Atwell and Eric Banks. Atwell didn’t practice on Monday after his back flared up before taking the field, causing the Rams to keep him on the sideline as a precaution.

Jackson also missed practice with a knee injury that he suffered against the Chargers, though McVay didn’t elaborate further on the severity.

And finally, Banks was sore after practice Monday but it’s not a concern.

The Rams will have a walk-through on Tuesday before practicing with the Raiders on Wednesday and Thursday. They’ll face Las Vegas at home on Saturday for their second preseason game.