Sean McVay shares initial thoughts on facing high-powered Packers

The Rams’ No. 1-ranked defense will be put to the test on Saturday when they visit the Packers at Lambeau Field, taking on a Green Bay team that led the NFL in points scored. It’s also a game between two good friends who coached together previously, with Matt LaFleur facing Sean McVay for the first time.

After the matchup was initially revealed Sunday when the Saints beat the Bears, McVay shared his initial thoughts on the Rams’ upcoming test against the Packers. He predictably recognized the talent Green Bay has on offense, but he also pointed out that the defense is playing well, too.

“Great football team, obviously. I think they’re playing really well in all three phases. It’s why they’re the one seed,” McVay said. “I follow them very closely because of my relationship with Matt. It’s well-documented how well they played offensively. Aaron (Rodgers) is playing like Aaron’s played, it’s unbelievable. Davante Adams, you look at the amount of skill players that they get involved while they play upfront. They’re explosive. They can beat you in both phases. I think their defense is playing really well, special teams. I’ve always been impressed with anytime that you go 13-3 back-to-back years, it’s a real credit to the job Matt’s done and their ability to really play complementary football, win in a variety of ways. It’s something that we will really jump into, because we had to kind of clean up our stuff, see where we’re at and start to really evaluate ourselves as we move forward without truly knowing the opponent based on the outcome of that game that we just saw. That was kind of where, after this conversation, that’ll really represent the start of the preparation for the Packers for us and our coaching staff.”

There are a number of individual matchups within this game, including Jalen Ramsey against Davante Adams, Jaire Alexander against Robert Woods, Aaron Donald against a strong Packers offensive line and McVay against LaFleur, two highly intelligent offensive coaches.

Story continues

In McVay’s mind, these are the types of games that he loves, with the No. 1 defense going up against the No. 1 offense, led by a future Hall of Fame quarterback and an All-Pro receiver.

“It’s a great matchup,” he said. “Our defense has done a great job, but I have tremendous respect for these coaches, these players and what they’ve done for the Packers. This is what you love. These are the type of matchups and opportunities that as a competitor, you can’t wait for. We have to take it a day at a time and have a great week of prep.”

The Rams certainly have their hands full with the Packers, but Green Bay will need to be prepared for a defense that’s unlike any other it has faced this season.