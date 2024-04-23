Sean McVay shares encouraging update on Stetson Bennett after 1st week of workouts

It seemed like Stetson Bennett’s tenure with the Los Angeles Rams might end after just one season when Sean McVay couldn’t say whether the former Georgia Bulldog would be with the team in 2024. However, Bennett trained in Dallas during the early part of the offseason and is now back at the Rams’ facility for workouts, which is a major step in the right direction after he missed his entire rookie year while on the non-football illness list.

Bennett just wrapped up his first week of offseason workouts and while it’s still very early in the process, McVay is encouraged by what he’s seen from the second-year passer. During his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday, McVay said Bennett has had a “good look in his eye.

QB Stetson Bennett has been with the Rams this week during their offseason program. The team is lifting weights and having team meetings. Sean McVay: "He looks good. He's had a good look in his eye." — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) April 23, 2024

The Rams still have not said what caused Bennett to miss his rookie year but he seems to be in a good place now as he prepares for his second season in the NFL. He won’t be Matthew Stafford’s backup considering the team signed Jimmy Garoppolo, but he has a chance to be the No. 3 quarterback on the depth chart.

If the Rams are confident Bennett will stay on the right path, it could prevent them from drafting a quarterback early.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire