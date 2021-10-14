Sean McVay sees ‘a lot of challenges’ in facing the Giants this week

When the regular-season schedule was released back in May, the Rams’ Week 6 matchup with the Giants looked extremely favorable. It signaled the start of an easy three-game stretch against New York, Detroit and Houston.

Even though the Giants are 1-4 and suffering from several key injuries, Sean McVay isn’t overlooking Joe Judge’s team. He sees several challenges that the Giants present against the Rams this week, mentioning that Daniel Jones is “playing at a really high level.”

“There’s a lot of challenges. This is a really good football team,” he said Wednesday. “I think there’s a lot of guys that we do expect back from injury. Coach Judge does an excellent job. This is a really competitive football team. I think they’re doing a really nice job schematically in all three phases. They’ve got good personnel. You can start to see a lot of guys are making plays for them offensively. I think Daniel Jones is playing at a really high level. He’s got playmakers that he can get involved. Defensively, they’ve got a plethora of different things that they throw at you with Coach (Patrick) Graham. Then with Coach (Thomas) McGaughey and Coach Judge, they do an excellent job putting a lot of pressure on you in the kicking game. It’s going to be a great challenge. You see that show up on the film and we got to be ready to go.”

The Giants are dealing with injuries to Saquon Barkley and Kenny Golladay, with both players likely to miss Sunday’s game. However, they could get Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Jabrill Peppers back from injury.

Kadarius Toney has come on as a playmaker at wide receiver, too, catching 16 passes for 287 yards in the last two games. Pairing him with Shepard, Slayton and John Ross gives the Giants a formidable group at wide receiver, and the Rams will be without starting cornerback Darious Williams.

This is still a game the Rams should absolutely win, even if Jones is able to play after suffering a concussion on Sunday, but the Giants aren’t going to go down quietly.

