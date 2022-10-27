Sean McVay says no Rams trade is imminent, ‘but you never know with us’

Les Snead and Sean McVay are always looking for ways to make the Rams better. They have a chance to do that again this year before the Nov. 1 trade deadline, needing help at running back, along the offensive line and at edge rusher – with other positions also possibly being targeted.

McVay was asked Wednesday about the Rams’ history of being active at the trade deadline and while nothing is imminent right now, he said they’re looking at the market. He, of course, didn’t rule out a move being made, even though nothing is on the verge of happening yet.

“I would say we’re looking. We always look at a bunch of different avenues if we feel like it can upgrade our team as you know,” he said. “A lot of it is predicated on, ‘Who’s available? Is that something that we feel like kind of suits the needs or gives us a chance to upgrade?’ Each of those narratives, the past couple years, has been a little bit of a different story, but there is always dialogue and discussions going on with certain players that might be available. Whether or not something comes to fruition, if I had to guess right now, I think it doesn’t seem like anything is imminent, but you never know with us, right?”

Fans are clamoring for the Rams to add offensive line help or a pass rusher. The line has been decimated by injuries, and thankfully Brian Allen is returning this week. Coleman Shelton and David Edwards could also be back weeks down the line.

At edge rusher, no help is on the horizon. If the Rams don’t make a move, Leonard Floyd, Terrell Lewis and Justin Hollins will remain the top three edge rushers – with their two sacks combined all year.

Brian Burns or Bradley Chubb would be a huge move for the Rams in the realm of acquiring Von Miller last year, but Los Angeles has to weigh the cost with the reward.

